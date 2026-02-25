Top Stories

IAG, Top Pick: cheapest airline in both EU and US, despite leading margins in sector and best transatlantic exposure in its class

TOPICS:
IAG nueva

Posted By: The Corner 25th February 2026

Morgan Stanley | Axel Stasse (analyst) believes that EU flag carriers are even better positioned than their US counterparts and reiterates IAG as his Top Pick. Our analysts in the US see a good setup for US companies given the greater strength of global traffic, but Stasse believes that European airlines offer very attractive relative value, with a growing discount to US airlines that is increasingly difficult to justify, given that the 3-year EBIT consensus shows broadly comparable growth. The economist points out that IAG is the cheapest airline in both regions, despite having industry-leading margins, a strengthened balance sheet, strong FCF visibility and the best transatlantic exposure in its class. Delta Airlines remains the preferred name in the US.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.