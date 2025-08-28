Iberdrola to install electric vehicle charging points at Alimerka supermarkets in Asturias, Castile and León, and Galicia

Link Securities | Alimerka and the electricity company have reached an agreement to install charging points of different power ratings for electric vehicles in the three autonomous communities where the Asturian distribution group currently has supermarkets (Asturias, Castile and León, and Galicia), according to the newspaper Expansión.

According to the joint statement issued by both companies, the agreement provides for the installation of 238 ultra-fast chargers, located in the car parks of 59 of the company’s supermarkets (42 in Asturias, 15 in Castile and León and 2 in Lugo).