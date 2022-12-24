Iberia (IAG) will focus on Latin America in 2023, after strengthening its position in 2022 in the US

Link Securities | Ibera, integrated in the holding IAG, will focus on growth in Latin America in 2023, after strengthening its position this year in the US, and as it waits for the opening up of the Asian market, according to the daily Expansión. Latin America is the strategic market for the airline, where it is the leader in the corridor with Europe, with a market share of 19% in 2021, ahead of Air France and Air Europa. Iberia is looking at opportunities to increase its presence, above all in the traffic from the region towards Europe. So Expansión flags that Iberia’s Latin America offer will grow 20% in 2023 compared with 2022, and 5% vs 2019.