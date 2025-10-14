Top Stories

Inditex opens store in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, one of Nevada’s largest shopping centres

Posted By: The Corner 14th October 2025

Link Securities | Inditex (ITX) has set its sights on Las Vegas (Nevada, United States), with the opening of a store in Caesars Palace, one of the largest gaming and shopping establishments in the state, according to a report on Tuesday by Expansión.

Inditex announced that it will open a Zara flagship store in The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, the shopping centre of the famous hotel and casino. The new store will have three floors and will feature the brand’s latest women’s and men’s collections.

Inditex now has more than 100 stores in the United States, its second-largest market in terms of sales after Spain.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.