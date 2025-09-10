Top Stories

Inditex sets new records again in first half of fiscal year, profit of €2.791 billion, but falls short of expectations

Posted By: The Corner 10th September 2025

CdM | The textile company posted a net profit of €2.791 billion during the first half of its 2025-2026 fiscal year (between 1 February and 31 July), representing an increase of 0.8% over the previous year, according to Europa Press this morning. Inditex has thus once again achieved new records with its results, albeit with more moderate growth, below analysts’ forecasts.

However, the company has highlighted the ‘strong’ start to the second half of this year and that the autumn/winter collections have been ‘very well received’ by its customers. Thus, store and online sales at constant exchange rates between 1 August and 7 September 2025 grew by 9% compared to the same period in 2024.

Specifically, the textile firm’s shares rose 6.21% at the opening and led the gains on the Madrid stock exchange, trading at €45.3 per share.

Sales, meanwhile, grew by 1.6% compared to the first half of 2024 and reached €18.357 billion, with satisfactory performance both in-store and online. Sales at constant exchange rates grew by 5.1%.

Gross margin grew by 1.5% to €10.703 billion, representing 58.3% of sales (-5 basis points compared to the first half of 2024).

Operating profit (EBITDA) grew by 1.5% to €5.114 billion, while net operating profit (EBIT) grew by 0.9% to €3.572 billion and pre-tax profit by 0.1% to €3.601 billion.

The net financial position stood at £10.012 billion at the end of the first half of this year.

