Indra acquires Wake Engineering’s Unmanned Systems technology and integrates it into Weapons & Ammunition division

Renta 4 | The company has announced the acquisition of Wake Engineering to strengthen its vertical take-off capabilities.

Wake Engineering is part of the CPS Group, whose main activity is the design, development and production of Unmanned Systems (UAS).

With this acquisition, Indra strengthens its position to respond to Special Modernisation Programmes (PEM) and the enormous potential for growth in the international arena, mainly through the ReArm Europe plan programmes.

Indra will integrate Wake Engineering into its Indra Weapons & Ammunition division, which focuses on the development of unmanned vehicles, anti-drone systems, precision guidance systems and directed energy systems.

Indra has not provided any information on the financial terms of the transaction.

Assessment: In the absence of financial details, we view the acquisition of Wake Engineering favourably, as we believe Indra will make a significant leap in capabilities that will enable it to respond to PEM projects and compete for contracts under the €800 billion ReArm Europe plan.

P.O. €45. Hold.