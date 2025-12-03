Top Stories

Indra sells business process outsourcing (BPO) division to Bilbao-based Teknei for €96.6 million to focus on defence and technology

Indra Tecnocom

Renta 4 | Indra has signed an agreement with Teknei to sell its business process outsourcing (BPO) division for €96.6 million.

The sale includes the transfer of more than 5,000 employees under the same working conditions.

BPO sells in Spain, Colombia, Italy, Peru, Mexico, Chile and Portugal.

Assessment: Positive and expected news. In our opinion, Indra’s structural and dimensional change due to the strong growth expected in Defence suggests that the company should focus all its efforts on this segment and on the higher-value businesses in Technology. The sale price is similar to what was being considered in the market. P.O. and recommendation Under review.

