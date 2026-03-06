Indra signs agreement with Ghenova Ingeniería to modernise Armed Forces technology

CdM | Indra (IDR) announced on Friday that it has signed a collaboration agreement with the Andalusian multinational Ghenova Ingeniería to contribute its capabilities in comprehensive and multidisciplinary engineering, consulting and technological solutions for complex projects, complementary to those of Indra and which ‘can be of great use for Special Modernisation Programmes (PEM)’.

Indra noted this in a statement, recalling that both firms have already collaborated on logistical support projects in the naval sector, one of the areas in which the Seville-based company specialises.

‘With a presence in Andalusia, Asturias, Galicia and Madrid, as well as in the United Kingdom, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil, among others, it also has an industrial footprint that coincides with that of Indra and is of particular interest in the case of Córdoba and Gijón, cities where the multinational is concentrating its radar and land vehicle manufacturing capabilities,’ adds the listed company.

The aim of this agreement is to provide the Armed Forces with the ‘best products and services with technology that contributes to national sovereignty’, as well as to explore opportunities in European programmes and other international markets. That is why it has decided to join forces with Ghenova, which has more than 40 years of experience and a workforce of 1,300 professionals.