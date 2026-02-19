Indra signs cooperation agreements with Italian companies Elt Group and Leonardo in fields of multi-domain defence and cyber defence

Link Securities | The Spanish company and Italy’s Elt Group have signed a collaboration agreement aimed at strengthening their industrial and technological cooperation in multi-domain defence, establishing a common framework for developing and promoting collaboration in three key areas: the land domain, the space domain and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), according to Bolsamania.com.

On the one hand, Indra contributes its capabilities as a leading integrator in new-generation defence programmes and its leadership in multi-domain systems, radar technology, space, electronic warfare and cyber defence. On the other hand, Elt Group contributes its renowned expertise in EMSO (Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations) technologies—advanced solutions and systems designed to ensure the control, protection and exploitation of the electromagnetic spectrum in military operations—in order to achieve information superiority and operational advantages.

Meanwhile, Expansión newspaper reports today that Indra and Leonardo have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen their cooperation in cyber defence and identify and expand their international reach in Europe, NATO and other high-potential markets. The agreement provides for the joint management of cyber defence services for public and private clients.