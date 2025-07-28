Indra to acquire Aertec’s drone business to strengthen new armaments division

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The Spanish IT services and consulting company has agreed to acquire the drone business of Spanish firm Aertec. The main objective of this transaction, which is expected to be finalised this week, is to strengthen Indra’s new weapons division, called Weapons & Ammunition. Aertec, which in its last fiscal year (ended 31 August 2024) had a turnover of around €50 million, established the subsidiary Aertec Defence and Aerial Systems last year. This new entity focuses its capabilities on the design, development and manufacture of drones, a strategic sector that Indra seeks to strengthen with this acquisition.