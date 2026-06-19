Logista appoints independent director Cristina Ruiz Ortega as Vice-Chair of Board

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

Logista Integral has appointed independent director Cristina Ruiz Ortega as Vice-Chair of the Board of Directors, as announced on Thursday by the company to the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The appointment, agreed at the meeting held on Thursday, was made at the proposal of the Chairman, Luis Isasi, and in accordance with the provisions of Article 12 of the Articles of Association and Article 10 of the Board of Directors’ Regulations.

Cristina Ruiz was first appointed on 15 November 2024, whilst her most recent appointment took place on 5 February last year. Logista has 12 directors, with 50 per cent representation of both independent directors and men and women, according to its website.

During the first half of the 2026 financial year – spanning from 1 October 2025 to 31 March of this year – the logistics operator recorded a net profit of €136 million, representing a year-on-year fall of 9.9%, which the company attributes to a lower contribution to profit from the revaluation of inventories.

Furthermore, it reported revenue of €6.594 million, representing a 2.6% increase “driven by growth in Iberia and Italy”, and an operating profit of €159 million, 8.6% lower than in the same period of the previous financial year, according to the results published on 30 April.