Meliã enters Tunisian market after signing partnership with Management Hospitality Group to operate five hotels

Link Securities | Meliã Hotels International (MEL) is making a strong entry into Tunisia. The Spanish hotel chain has signed a strategic partnership with Management Hospitality Group (MHG) to operate five new hotels in the African country and reach 3,000 rooms in this destination by 2030, according to Expansión.

The first step in this strategy will be the opening this year of a resort operating under the Meliã Hotels & Resorts brand in Mahdia, which will have 307 rooms. Following this initial opening, the growth plan envisages the addition of a further four hotels between 2027 and 2029 in the key destinations of Tabarka, Monastir, Djerba and Tunis City. These resorts will be operated under the Sol, Meliã Hotels & Resorts and Gran Meliã brands.

Meliã’s partner is Management Hospitality Group, a platform specialising in the development, management and operation of hotel assets with a focus on Mediterranean tourist destinations, particularly in North Africa. The partnership includes the repositioning of existing assets to bring the hotels up to MEL’s international standards and attract European guests.