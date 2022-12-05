Top Stories

Meliá expects to beat 2019 figures this Christmas; anticipates revival of urban hotel business in 2022-2023

Posted By: The Corner 5th December 2022

Bankinter | The big hotel chains are confident that the tourist boom will last until, at least, the end of the year. That said, many of them are already seeing a reduction in the demand growth curve which anticipates a cooling in consumption in the medium-term. Meliá in particular expects to exceed 2019 figures this Christmas, also anticipating a revival in the urban hotel business at end-year or the start of 2023.

Analyst team’s view: In line with our estimates, which point to a winter season with strong demand, close to 2019 levels, followed by a spring/summer which could ease off due to a more than likely economic recession in Europe. However, in Meliá’s case, we need to take into account that 30% of its revenues comes from clients in North America, where the economy and consumption are looking more solid. We reiterate our Buy recommendation, with a potential revaluation close to +20%.

