Moeve and Portugal’s Galp to integrate downstream businesses to create two energy and mobility platforms on Iberian Peninsula

Alphavalue/ Divacons | Formerly Cepsa, now Moeve, and Portuguese oil company Galp are negotiating the integration of their petrol stations and refineries (downstream businesses). The aim is to create two leading platforms in the Iberian Peninsula in energy and mobility.

On the one hand, an industrial platform will be created with refining, trading, chemical and energy activities based on green molecules (biofuels and hydrogen), serving B2B customers with a competitive global offering.

In addition, a retail platform will also be launched with one of the largest networks of service stations in Spain and Portugal to offer a wider range of products, better convenience services and greater value for customers.