Eurozone unemployment rate falls slightly to 6.3% in November

CdM | The unemployment rate fell slightly in November in the Eurozone, to 6.3%, one tenth below the previous month’s figure, but one tenth higher than the previous year’s figure, according to Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU).

Across the EU, the unemployment rate stood at 6% in November, stable compared to October and higher than the 5.8% recorded in the same month in 2024.

Compared to October, unemployment fell by 97,000 in the EU and by 71,000 in the eurozone, while compared to November last year, it rose by 416,000 in the EU and by 253,000 in the eurozone.

Thus, in total, in the penultimate month of the year, there were 13.225 million unemployed people in the EU, of whom 10.937 million were in the eurozone.

By country, Spain (10.4%), Finland (10.1%) and Sweden (9%) recorded the highest unemployment rates. In contrast, the lowest unemployment rates were in Malta (3.1%), Poland and the Czech Republic (both 3.2%) and Bulgaria (3.5%).

The unemployment rate for women in the EU was 6.2% and for men 5.8%, both stable compared to the previous month. In the eurozone, unemployment among women was 6.5%, down from 6.6% in October, and among men 6.1%, stable compared to the previous month.

In terms of youth unemployment, in November, 2.923 million people under the age of 25 were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.318 million were in the eurozone.

Compared to October, youth unemployment fell by 44,000 in the EU and by 42,000 in the eurozone. Compared to November 2024, it rose by 24,000 in the EU and by 11,000 in the eurozone.

Thus, the youth unemployment rate was 15.1% in the EU, down from 15.2% in the previous month, and 14.6% in the eurozone, also down from 14.8% in October.