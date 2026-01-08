Top Stories

Brent falls 1.3% below $60/bbl after Trump announces Venezuela to sell 30-50 million barrels to US at market prices

TOPICS:
pdvsa

Posted By: The Corner 8th January 2026

Norbolsa | The price of Brent has fallen 1.3% in two sessions and dropped below $60/b after Trump announced his plan to sell 30-50 million barrels of blocked Venezuelan oil to the US ($2.8 billion). On the other hand, it is likely that Trump will meet with American oil companies on Friday to discuss entry and investment in Venezuela. While the market believes that reviving the sector in Venezuela will be costly in terms of time and investment, Trump believes it can be done more quickly.

The volumes would represent around 30-50 days of crude oil production prior to the partial American blockade, greatly reduced from its peak after decades of lack of investment, with Venezuelan crude currently accounting for just 1% of global supply.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.