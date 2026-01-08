Top Stories

Nine Lufthansa airlines plan to adopt Amadeus’ AI-native Nevio modular solutions

TOPICS:
Amadeus lobby

Posted By: The Corner 8th January 2026

Link Securities | Amadeus (AMS) announced on Wednesday that Lufthansa Group (LHA-DE) is taking a leading role in the digital transformation of the industry, with nine of its airlines (including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss) planning to adopt Amadeus’ AI-native Nevio modular solutions for Personalised Retail Sales, Ordering and Distribution Management.

Amadeus Nevio, a next-generation modular solution, will provide airlines with flexible core technology, supporting transformation at their own pace.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.