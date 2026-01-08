Nine Lufthansa airlines plan to adopt Amadeus’ AI-native Nevio modular solutions

Link Securities | Amadeus (AMS) announced on Wednesday that Lufthansa Group (LHA-DE) is taking a leading role in the digital transformation of the industry, with nine of its airlines (including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss) planning to adopt Amadeus’ AI-native Nevio modular solutions for Personalised Retail Sales, Ordering and Distribution Management.

Amadeus Nevio, a next-generation modular solution, will provide airlines with flexible core technology, supporting transformation at their own pace.