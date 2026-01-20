Nordex, owned by Acciona Energía, sells 700 MW of wind turbines to Verbund Green Power for projects in six key European markets

Link Securities | Verbund Green Power has signed a multi-year framework agreement with Nordex (NDX1-DE), a company owned by Acciona Energía, for the possible acquisition of up to 700 MW of wind turbine capacity. Under the framework agreement, the parties will cooperate to facilitate the supply and delivery of up to 105 Nordex (NDX1-DE) onshore wind turbine units for VerbundGreen Power’s future wind projects in six key markets: Austria, Germany, Spain, Italy, Romania and Albania.

The cooperation agreement extends until 2030. According to current estimates, the 700 MW of capacity potentially available under the framework would cover approximately 50% of Verbund Green Power’s wind project portfolio, subject to final approvals, commercial agreements and customary conditions.