OHLA reaches agreement with Mohari for distribution of Canalejas Complex: shopping centre and car park for OHLA, Mohari keeps hotel

CdM | OHLA (OHLA) informed the Spanish National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) on Friday that it has reached an agreement in principle with Mohari Hospitality — a global investment firm specialising in the luxury hotel sector — for the division of the Canalejas Complex asset, an agreement that the company describes as ‘positive for both parties’.

According to the statement, OHLA will retain ownership of the Canalejas Gallery and the main car park, while Mohari will become the owner of the hotel operated by Four Seasons (Four Seasons Hotel Madrid), the commercial premises occupied by Hermès and the associated car park.

This strategic division of assets allows OHLA and Mohari to focus on their respective areas of expertise, maximising value creation and improving the customer and visitor experience, the company said, adding that both parties will continue to work together to ensure that the Canalejas Centre remains one of Madrid’s flagship assets.

The agreement also provides for the redistribution of the current debt associated with the asset, of which one-third will correspond to the assets assigned to OHLA.

OHLA has specified that the agreement is subject to the negotiation of the final documentation and the obtaining of the relevant third-party authorisations. The closing is expected to take place before 31 January 2026.