OHLA wins two projects in Florida worth over $550 million

Link Securities | OHLA (OHLA), through OHLA USA, its subsidiary in the United States, has been awarded two projects in Florida worth more than $550 million, thereby strengthening its solid presence in the state’s infrastructure sector.

The first, awarded by Miami-Dade County, commissions OHLA USA to execute Phase I services of the North Retaining Wall Relocation Programme at Piers 1–6 of the Port of Miami. This critical infrastructure initiative will be carried out using a Progressive Design Build approach, which promotes collaboration, efficiency and high-quality results. The complete programme includes the design and reconstruction of approximately 7,200 feet (2.2 kilometres) of retaining wall, with a total estimated investment of $450 million. Once completed, the project will improve the port’s long-term operations and support its continued growth as a global cruise centre.

In addition, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has awarded OHLA USA a £70 million contract to add a lane in both directions on SR 91, from Sawgrass Expressway to Glades Road. OHLA will be directly responsible for asphalt paving and will carry out major works such as drainage, noise barriers and intelligent transport system infrastructure. The OHLA-led team will also be responsible for the installation of safety barriers, signage and electronic structures, as well as painting, electrical and landscaping works.