Avanza Previsión: “Spanish debt is holding up, but it cannot remain decoupled indefinitely from the pace set by Germany and France”

The rise in funding costs reflects growing political and fiscal tensions in France, as well as Germany’s increased borrowing requirements. Although Spanish debt is showing greater relative resilience, the writer maintains that “to believe this resilience amounts to an island of immunity would be an exercise in dangerous blindness”.

Reported by Sergio Mensaque

The European sovereign debt market is undergoing a period of profound upheaval, breaking through technical barriers that seemed consigned to the past. Seeing France approach a yield of 4 per cent, levels not seen since 2009, and Germany settling at 2011 levels is not merely a stock market anecdote, but a symptom of a financial architecture that is beginning to crumble under the weight of its own contradictions.

Against this backdrop of murky waters and exhausted promises, Spanish debt is holding firm at 2023 levels, riding out the storm with a much more contained rise, whilst keeping a wary eye on the tempest to the north. The root cause of this surge in German and French bond yields lies in a dynamic as complex as it is inevitable.

In France’s case, chronic political instability and a manifest inability to rein in a runaway deficit have exhausted the patience of investors, who are now demanding an unsustainable ideological and fiscal risk premium. Germany, for its part, is suffering the aftermath of the European Central Bank’s withdrawal of stimulus measures and the enormous need to issue debt to finance its transition and defence.

A poison that permeates the entire economy

The greater the urgency for liquidity and the greater the budgetary disorder, the lower the value of government bonds and the higher the penalty imposed by the markets in the form of yields. The dangers posed by this rise in interest rates are as silent as they are devastating. When the cost of borrowing soars, governments are forced to bleed their public budgets dry to pay interest on past borrowing, diverting vital resources from healthcare, education or the investment that builds the future.

This rise in borrowing costs acts as a poison that permeates the entire economy, choking off credit for households and businesses. Amidst this turmoil, the performance of Spanish debt stands out for its relative resilience, underpinned by the positive momentum of employment and domestic demand, which have held up better than those of its European partners. However, to believe that this containment amounts to an island of immunity would be an exercise in dangerous blindness; the periphery cannot remain forever detached from the pace set by the German locomotive.

Looking at European bond yield curves today is like peering over the edge of an abyss that we thought had been paved over for good. The 4 per cent figures in Paris and the return to 2011 levels in Berlin are not mere corrections by analysts, but the open scars of a model that has exhausted its margin for error.

Whether we like to admit it or not, market discipline acts as a relentless pendulum that always exacts the price for excess. Spain is holding out in its trench with a more dignified wait-and-see approach, it is true; but the general feeling is that of walking on very fragile glass, rejoicing that the water has not yet completely engulfed us, whilst ignoring the fact that the tide continues to rise, slowly and fatally, until it stifles the pulse of a Europe that confuses stagnation with peace.