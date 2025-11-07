Top Stories

Pharmamar receives $10 million for reaching Yondelis licence agreement commercial milestone in US

Alphavalue/ Divacons | The biopharmaceutical company received a payment of $10 million from Janssen Products LP, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson. This payment comes upon reaching a commercial milestone related to the Yondelis (trabectedin) licence agreement in the United States. The payment stems from the August 2019 licence agreement, under which Janssen has exclusive rights to market and distribute Yondelis in the US market.

Janssen has exclusive commercial rights to this soft tissue sarcoma treatment, which is also approved in some countries for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

