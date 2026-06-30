Prisa AGM approves losses and reduces number of directors to 11

Reported by Consejeros Editorial Team

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Promotora de Informaciones , S.A. (PRISA), held on 29 June 2026, approved all the proposed resolutions submitted by its Board of Directors.

Among the main measures, the annual accounts and management reports of the company and its consolidated group for the 2025 financial year were approved; the allocation of results provides for a net loss of €24,069 thousand to be set off against losses from previous financial years.

Furthermore, a technical capital reduction of up to one euro and a subsequent share consolidation and exchange (reverse split) were approved, at a ratio of one new share with a nominal value of one euro for every ten existing shares with a nominal value of €0.10.

In the area of corporate governance, the meeting set the number of members of the Board of Directors at eleven and approved the re-election or confirmation, for the statutory term of three years, of the directors Alberto Polanco Blanco, Joseph Oughourlian, Fernando Carrillo Flórez, Pilar Gil Miguel, Teresa Quirós Álvarez and Manuel Polanco Moreno.

It also approved a Long-Term Incentive Scheme (2026–2029) for executive directors, which provides for the award of up to a maximum of 16,384,488 shares linked to targets, the new remuneration policy for directors for the financial years 2026, 2027 and 2028, and theannual remuneration report for 2025, on an advisory basis.

Finally, the shareholders delegated to the Board of Directors the power toincrease the share capital on one or more occasions up to a maximum of half the share capital at the time of authorisation, for a period of five years, as well as the power toissue convertible and exchangeable bonds and warrants for a maximum aggregate amount of €1 billion. Similarly, the Board was authorised to carry out derivative purchases of its own shares for a period of five years, subject to the legal limits, and the minimum notice period for convening extraordinary general meetings was reduced to fifteen days.