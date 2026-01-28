Top Stories

Prosegur launches anti-drone protection system to preserve airspace security

Posted By: The Corner 28th January 2026

Link Securities | Prosegur (PSG) has launched its anti-drone protection system to preserve security in sensitive airspaces, such as critical infrastructure, industrial facilities, data centres and transport hubs, as well as large outdoor cultural, musical and sporting events.

This solution, integrated into its Hybrid Security concept and designed by PSG’s engineering teams together with its technology partners, enables the detection, tracking and intervention of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) operating without authorisation in perimeter areas.

