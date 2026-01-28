Helsinki metro operators award €60 million contract to CAF to modernise signalling

Link Securities | Metropolitan Area Transport Ltd, Helsinki City Transport and Länsimetro Ltd, the entities that own, manage and operate the Helsinki metro, have confirmed the award to CAF (CAF) of the contract for the modernisation of signalling throughout the infrastructure with the CBTC (Communications-Based Train Control) system developed by CAF, called OPTIO.

As a result, the agreement also includes the supply of the control centre and the modernisation of the fleet of M300 units previously supplied by CAF, to equip it with on-board signalling equipment compatible with this train control system.

The contract is worth over €60 million. This contract represents another significant step forward for CAF, as it reaffirms the company’s commitment to the railway signalling segment.