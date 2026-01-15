Top Stories

Puig Brands left with debt of $12 million after Saks store chain bankruptcy

TOPICS:
Puig

Posted By: The Corner 15th January 2026

Renta 4 | The luxury retailer Saks has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, with the aim of facilitating the restructuring of its debt, which is estimated to exceed €700 million.

Saks’ creditors include leading global luxury companies such as Chanel, Zegna, LVMH, Christian Louboutin, The Estée Lauder, Giorgio Armani, Google, Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana. In the case of Puig Brands, the debt would amount to approximately $12 million.

Saks Global has assured that all its physical stores and e-commerce platforms remain operational, continuing to serve its customers without interruption. In addition, before filing for bankruptcy, Saks obtained $1.75 billion in new financing, of which approximately $1 billion will be used to finance operations during Chapter 11, while the remaining $750 million will be available once the company completes its restructuring, expected by the end of this year.

Assessment: Negative news but with no significant impact on the share price as it is a relatively small amount (<1% of net debt and sales) and there is still a possibility of collection.

We reiterate our Overweight recommendation with a target price of €22.10 per share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.