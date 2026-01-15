Top Stories

Telefónica reportedly begins official talks to acquire Vodafone Spain

Posted By: The Corner 15th January 2026

Link Securities | Telefónica (TEF) has begun initial official talks to acquire Vodafone Spain. To do so, it will have to convince the Zegona investment fund, which bought the British telecommunications group’s business in the domestic market, according to a report on Wednesday by Vozpopuli.com.

Reliable sources have confirmed to this newspaper that the talks took place a few weeks ago and that it was Telefónica that took the first step to bring the negotiating teams to the table. Both Telefónica and Vodafone Spain have declined to comment on the matter.

