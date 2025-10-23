Top Stories

Redeia 9M25 results preview: net profit estimated to increase 1% to €392 million

TOPICS:
Redeia nuevo

Posted By: The Corner 23rd October 2025

Deutsche Bank | Redeia will publish its first quarter results on 29 October. Excluding Hispasat, we see moderate growth in EBITDA and net profit, with EBITDA up 3% year-on-year to €951 million (€923 million last year) and net profit up 1% to €392 million (€389 million last year). We note that, given the way Redeia presents its results, eliminating the two-year lag, this already reflects an expected increase in the permitted return on capital to 6.46%. Based on the results obtained, we expect a 4% decline (€409 million last year). We expect net debt of €5.99 billion. We expect the company to reiterate its forecasts for the fiscal year of EBITDA in excess of €1.25 billion and net profit in excess of €500 million, although we believe that the results will be close to these figures rather than significantly exceeding them.

Buy. PO of €14 compared to the last close of €16.84.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.