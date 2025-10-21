Repsol to supply renewable fuels to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships for eight years

Link Securities | The company has signed an eight-year agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to supply renewable marine fuels in the Port of Barcelona, according to a report yesterday by the digital portal Bolsamania.com. After the start of the 2026 European cruise season, Repsol will supply biofuels and, from 2029, renewable methanol directly to the ships of the group’s various cruise brands (Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises) when they call at the Port of Barcelona.