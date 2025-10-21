Top Stories

Repsol to supply renewable fuels to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships for eight years

TOPICS:
Repsol

Posted By: The Corner 21st October 2025

Link Securities | The company has signed an eight-year agreement with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to supply renewable marine fuels in the Port of Barcelona, according to a report yesterday by the digital portal Bolsamania.com. After the start of the 2026 European cruise season, Repsol will supply biofuels and, from 2029, renewable methanol directly to the ships of the group’s various cruise brands (Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises) when they call at the Port of Barcelona.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.