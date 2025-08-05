Sabadell completes share buyback, reaching maximum amount of €755 million

Link Securities | Banco Sabadell (SAB) announces that, following the last of the acquisitions, it has completed the execution of the Share Buyback Programme, having reached the maximum monetary amount of €755 million provided for in the Programme, which represents the acquisition of a total number of 264,551,530 treasury shares or approximately 5.003% of SAB’s share capital as of this date.

As indicated, the purpose of the Buyback Programme is to reduce Sabadell’s share capital by redeeming the treasury shares acquired under the Buyback Programme, in execution of the capital reduction approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting of Banco Sabadell held on 20 March 2025, contributing to the remuneration of Sabadell shareholders through an increase in earnings per share, inherent to the reduction in the number of shares.