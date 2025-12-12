Top Stories

Sacyr signs forward contract for 10 million shares at €3.74, adjustable based on final execution price and maturing in one year

Posted By: The Corner 12th December 2025

Link Securities | Today, the company has formalised a forward contract with a credit institution for 10,000,000 ordinary Sacyr shares with an initial reference price of €3.744, adjustable according to the final execution price and maturing in one year, by signing the corresponding confirmation. The transaction is settable by physical delivery of shares or by differences, at Sacyr’s discretion. The transaction has been formalised bilaterally and without the acquisition of treasury shares by the company. The credit institution is acting in this transaction on its own behalf and for its own account as principal, independently of Sacyr.

