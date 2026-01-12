Top Stories

Santander closes sale of Santander Bank Polska to Erste Group Bank for €7 billion, with capital gains of €1.9 billion

TOPICS:
Santander Bank Polska 1

Posted By: The Corner 12th January 2026

Link Securities | Banco Santander (SAN) and Erste Group Bank announced the closing of the sale of Santander Bank Polska, according to Bolsamanía on Friday.

Erste has acquired 49% of the share capital of Santander Bank Polska and a 50% stake in the asset management business in Poland (TFI) that Santander Bank Polska did not control, for a total cash amount of approximately €7 billion.

The transaction was announced in May 2025 and has been completed as planned, once the relevant regulatory approvals were obtained. Paid entirely in cash at a price of PLN 584 per share, the transaction values the bank at 2.2 times its tangible book value per share in Q1 2025 and represents a premium of 7.5% over Santander Bank Polska’s closing price on 2 May 2025, excluding the dividend paid in May 2025.

The transaction generates a net capital gain of approximately €1.9 billion for Banco Santander, increasing its CET1 capital ratio by around 95 basis points, equivalent to approximately €6 billion. The financial impact of this transaction, both on results and capital, will be recorded in Q1 2026.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.