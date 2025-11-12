Santander considering selling 13% stake it still holds in Polish subsidiary, worth just over €1.6 billion

Link Securities | The bank has hired Goldman Sachs and Citi to analyse the sale of its remaining stake in its Polish subsidiary, Santander Polska, which is valued at just over €1.6 billion, according to sources familiar with the situation who spoke to Bloomberg. Santander retains 13% of the Polish unit after executing the transaction it announced last May: the sale of 49% of Santander Polska to Esrte Group for around €7 billion. The bank is now analysing the possibility of selling part of the 13% it will hold in the subsidiary or the entire stake through placements in the coming months.