Santander launches a new share buyback program: €1.825 billion over one hundred days

Just three days after completing the share buyback program in which it invested more than €5 billion, Banco Santander has launched a new plan, allocating an additional €1.825 billion with the objective of acquiring 1% of its capital.

The entity expects this new plan to extend over “98 trading sessions,” which could extend its execution until January 8, 2027, across the Spanish stock exchange as well as Turquoise Europe, DXE Europe, and Aquis Exchange Europe.

The measure, which already has the approval of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Spain, is part of the shareholder remuneration strategy, which includes reaching €10 billion in buybacks of its own shares against the 2025 and 2026 financial years.

This new allocation represents 25% of the profit reported in the first half of the year, which reached €8.973 billion following a 31% year-on-year increase.

The shareholder remuneration strategy foresees “allocating approximately 50% of the group’s underlying profit, divided roughly equally between cash dividends and share buybacks.”