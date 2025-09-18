Top Stories

Saudi Arabia selects consortium led by FCC to bid for construction and operation of office complex in Riyadh

TOPICS:
fcc edificio

Posted By: The Corner 18th September 2025

Link Securities | The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defence and the state agency responsible for launching public-private partnership contracts has selected a consortium led by Spain’s FCC (FCC) to bid for the construction and subsequent 27-year operation of an office complex in the capital Riyadh, according to a report in Expansión newspaper on Thursday.

The investment budget for the asset is around €500 million. Located north of Riyadh, the building will house around 4,500 employees and will have 3,200 parking spaces.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.