Saudi Arabia selects consortium led by FCC to bid for construction and operation of office complex in Riyadh

Link Securities | The Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defence and the state agency responsible for launching public-private partnership contracts has selected a consortium led by Spain’s FCC (FCC) to bid for the construction and subsequent 27-year operation of an office complex in the capital Riyadh, according to a report in Expansión newspaper on Thursday.

The investment budget for the asset is around €500 million. Located north of Riyadh, the building will house around 4,500 employees and will have 3,200 parking spaces.