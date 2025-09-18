Top Stories

PharmaMar’s capital set at €10.8 million after reduction, divided into 18 million shares with unit value of €0.60

Posted By: The Corner 18th September 2025

Link Securities | PharmaMar (PHM) informed the National Securities Market Commission that, in relation to the execution of the capital reduction through the redemption of treasury shares announced on 30 July 2025, the deed of capital reduction (and consequent amendment to the articles of association) of PHM for an amount of €133,336.80 through the redemption of 222,228 treasury shares with a par value of €0.60 each has been registered in the Madrid Mercantile Registry.

The share capital resulting from the reduction has been set at €10,800,000, divided into 18,000,000 shares with a nominal value of €0.60 each. PHM reports that the capital reduction will take effect on 23 September 2025. On the Effective Date, the redeemed shares will be delisted from the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia Stock Exchanges, where the security is listed, through the Stock Exchange Interconnection System (Continuous Market).

