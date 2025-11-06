Top Stories

Sonelgaz unexpectedly executes guarantees worth €54.8 million to Duro Felguera for power plant contract in Algeria

TOPICS:
durofelguera

Posted By: The Corner 6th November 2025

Link Securities | With regard to the contract that Duro Felguera (MDF) signed with Sonelgaz-Production d’Electricité for the construction of a combined cycle power plant in Djelfa (Algeria), Duro Felguera reports that the client, unexpectedly, while the parties were negotiating a solution for the project, unexpectedly proceeded to execute the guarantees for an amount equivalent to €54.8 million.

This contingency was provided for in the Restructuring Plan approved by the creditors and, therefore, does not alter the process for its judicial approval. In any case, Duro Felguera states that it will take all necessary actions to defend its rights, both as a result of the execution of the guarantees and in the ongoing arbitration proceedings and other claims.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.