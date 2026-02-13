Top Stories

Squirrel Media joins MSCI Global Micro Cap Index on 27 February

Posted By: The Corner 13th February 2026

Link Securities | Squirrel Media (SQRL) has received confirmation from MSCI Inc. (Morgan Stanley Capital International) regarding the Company’s inclusion in the MSCI Global Micro Cap Index, effective at the close of trading on 27 February 2026.

The indices compiled by MSCI are widely recognised international benchmarks used by institutional managers and passive investment vehicles across multiple geographies and asset classes. Consequently, their composition may determine capital movements associated with index-tracking strategies.

