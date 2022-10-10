State Budgets assume NAP of €650 M in 2023 for Aena

Bankinter | The State budgets include estimates for the results of the big state-owned companies. One of them is Aena, for which the NAP forecast is for 380 million euros in 2022 and 650 million in 2023.

Bankinter analyst team’s opinion:

Bad news. The estimates for 2023 are below our own for NAP of 787 million euros. It’s probably a conservative figure, but once again it shows the company’s vulnerability in the face of high inflation. Tariffs will not increase at least until 2026, while inflation will bring a significant rise in costs. We maintain our Neutral stance.