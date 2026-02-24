Talgo to make significant investments until 2027 and create 200 new jobs at Álava factory

Alphavalue / Divacons | José Antonio Jainaga, president of Sidenor, Mirai and Talgo, announced significant industrial investments in the railway manufacturer until the end of 2027, along with the creation of 200 new jobs this year at the Rivabellosa plant (Álava), highlighting the project as a benchmark for public-private collaboration in the Basque Country. At the forum promoted by Fundación Vital in Vitoria, Jainaga also acknowledged that the company faces the challenge of reorienting its financial situation and strengthening its image following the penalty imposed by Renfe for late deliveries.