Talgo to make significant investments until 2027 and create 200 new jobs at Álava factory

Posted By: The Corner 24th February 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | José Antonio Jainaga, president of Sidenor, Mirai and Talgo, announced significant industrial investments in the railway manufacturer until the end of 2027, along with the creation of 200 new jobs this year at the Rivabellosa plant (Álava), highlighting the project as a benchmark for public-private collaboration in the Basque Country. At the forum promoted by Fundación Vital in Vitoria, Jainaga also acknowledged that the company faces the challenge of reorienting its financial situation and strengthening its image following the penalty imposed by Renfe for late deliveries.

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.