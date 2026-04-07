Top Stories

Talgo wins contract worth €485 million to supply 10 locomotives and 91 passenger carriages in Sweden

TOPICS:
Talgo new

Posted By: The Corner 7th April 2026

Renta 4 | Talgo (TLGO) has been awarded a contract in Sweden to supply 10 locomotives and 91 passenger carriages worth €485 million, according to press reports.

The trains are due to enter service from 2030 and the locomotives could be supplied by Siemens.

Assessment: Positive news. The award raises the order book to historic levels of over €6 billion, with the contract value representing around 10% of Talgo’s order book.

Uncertainty regarding the ability to deliver the contract on time and in full; we await the company’s announcement of a new strategic plan to address these concerns,

We maintain our Overweight recommendation with a Target Price of €3.50 per share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.