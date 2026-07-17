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Telefónica board approves 2026–30 Sustainability Plan to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040

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Telefonica Prosegur

Posted By: The Corner 17th July 2026

Reported by the Consejeros Editorial Team

Telefónica has launched its 2026–2030 Global Sustainability Plan, which aims to support growth, improve operational efficiency, strengthen risk management and generate value for society. This plan forms part of Telefónica’s business strategy and is part of the ‘Transform & Grow’ strategic plan. Telefónica aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 and has raised its climate ambition with specific targets that reinforce its commitment to renewables, energy efficiency and the circular economy. The plan includes measures to promote the digital wellbeing and security of its customers, as well as a 56 per cent reduction in emissions across its value chain and zero waste by 2030. Telefónica is also committed to strengthening its critical assets and its supply chain.

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The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.