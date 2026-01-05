Telefónica Deutschland begins internal process to become an ‘AI First’ company

Link Securities | Telefónica Deutschland (O2 Telefónica Germany, a subsidiary of Telefónica (TEF), has embarked on an internal strategic transformation process with the aim of becoming an AI First company, according to the newspaper elEconomista.

This new slogan, which places artificial intelligence (AI) at the centre of the telecommunications company’s future technological developments, will shape the German subsidiary’s destiny in its search for efficiencies and new sources of revenue over the coming years.

According to elEconomista.es, one of Telefónica Germany’s first moves in this direction is its alliance with the consulting firm Capgemini (CAP-FR) to accelerate the telecommunications company’s transformation into an AI-focused company.