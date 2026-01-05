Hisdesat (Indra) activates contingency plan to ensure continuity of services after satellite impact

Link Securities | Indra (IDR) informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) that Hisdesat Servicios Estratégicos, S.A., a company in which Indra has a majority stake, has implemented a contingency plan to ensure the continuity of services committed to the Ministry of Defence and the rest of its customers, following the accidental impact of a space particle on its SpainSat NG II satellite during the orbital transfer phase.

Hisdesat confirms that its operational capabilities have not been affected and that it remains committed to the strategic objectives of the SpainSat NG II programme and its ability to provide the services it has committed to. Once the technical teams have completed their analysis of the incident, if it is confirmed that the damage affects critical areas of the satellite, its replacement will be initiated as soon as possible.