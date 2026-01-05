Top Stories

M3 monetary aggregate rises 3% year-on-year in Eurozone in November

Posted By: The Corner 5th January 2026

Link Securities | According to the ECB, the M3 monetary aggregate rose 3.0% year-on-year in November in the Eurozone, accelerating from 2.8% in October and exceeding the consensus forecast of FactSet analysts, who had expected a 2.7% increase for the month.

In November, credit granted to households by euro area institutions rose by 2.9% year-on-year (the highest rate since March 2023) from 2.8% in October. Meanwhile, loans to non-financial corporations in the eurozone rose in November at an annual rate of 3.1% (the highest rate since June 2023), also exceeding the 2.9% recorded in October. Overall, the general growth in credit to the private sector, which covers both households and non-financial companies, accelerated from 3.0% in October to 3.4% in November.

