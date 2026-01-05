DIA opens 94 new stores and logistics centre in Spain in 2025, and increases market share by 5.2% in November

Link Securities | The retail distribution company has announced that it will close 2025 with the opening of 94 stores throughout Spain, a new logistics centre and a larger market share in the country, the Bolsamania.com portal reported on Friday. Thus, as explained by the company in a statement, DIA achieved a 5.2% share in November, two tenths of a percentage point more than in the same period in 2024, reinforcing the company’s ‘positive and sustained’ trend in the proximity format in recent times. With these figures, it exceeds its growth targets by 57%, with openings also in small towns.