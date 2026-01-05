Talgo wins large maintenance contract in Uzbekistan: €80 million over 10 years for six Talgo 250 trains

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish railway company has signed an €80 million, ten-year maintenance contract for the high-speed fleet in Uzbekistan, which includes six Talgo 250 trains operated by the public railway company UTY. This is Talgo’s largest maintenance contract in the country, where it has been present since 2009, and reinforces the consolidation of its high-speed technology in Central Asia. Talgo shares rose 6.43% on Friday.

The Talgo 250 trains operate at a maximum commercial speed of 230 km/h, although they are designed to reach 275 km/h. Unlike the Spanish models, in Uzbekistan they do not require a gauge change, as they operate on the Russian fixed gauge of 1,520 mm.