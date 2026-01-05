Top Stories

Talgo wins large maintenance contract in Uzbekistan: €80 million over 10 years for six Talgo 250 trains

TOPICS:
Talgo diferente

Posted By: The Corner 5th January 2026

Alphavalue / Divacons | The Spanish railway company has signed an €80 million, ten-year maintenance contract for the high-speed fleet in Uzbekistan, which includes six Talgo 250 trains operated by the public railway company UTY. This is Talgo’s largest maintenance contract in the country, where it has been present since 2009, and reinforces the consolidation of its high-speed technology in Central Asia. Talgo shares rose 6.43% on Friday.

The Talgo 250 trains operate at a maximum commercial speed of 230 km/h, although they are designed to reach 275 km/h. Unlike the Spanish models, in Uzbekistan they do not require a gauge change, as they operate on the Russian fixed gauge of 1,520 mm.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.