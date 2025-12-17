Telefónica reduces impact of redundancy plan by additional 5%

Alphavalue/Divacons | On Tuesday, the Spanish telecommunications company communicated its final proposal for the redundancy plan affecting Telefónica Global Solutions, Telefónica Innovación Digital and Telefónica S.A. to the UGT and CCOO trade unions.

In this final offer, the operator has proposed reducing the impact of the collective redundancy by an additional 5%, bringing the total adjustment to 20% in these three subsidiaries.

This measure represents a decrease in the number of planned departures from the initial 751 to 599, which is 152 fewer redundancies.

This proposal is part of the negotiation process that the company is conducting for seven of its companies in the current restructuring context.

In other news, according to El Economista, Telefónica plans to promote its chief financial officer, Laura Abasolo.

Telefónica: Buy, Target Price €5.25/share.