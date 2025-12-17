EMA approves manufacture and distribution of plasma by Grifols Egypt

Link Securities | Spanish pharmaceutical company Grifols (GRF) reported on Tuesday that on 11 December 2025, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had issued a Certificate of Compliance with EU legislation for plasma supplied by Grifols Egypt for Plasma Derivatives (GEPD), the joint venture established in 2020 between Grifols and Egypt’s National Service Projects Organisation.

This certification was granted following a quality inspection of the plasma centres owned by GEPD and after the EMA verified that all procedures, donor selection, plasma collection methods, quality controls and storage (among others) comply with the quality and safety standards required by European legislation.

This certification will not only allow GEPD to manufacture plasma products, but also to market them throughout Europe and in all countries that follow EMA legislation. Obtaining this EMA certification for Egyptian plasma is a major milestone for the company, as Grifols is the first plasma company to achieve this significant step. This recognition positions Egypt as the first country in Africa and the Middle East to operate a fully integrated plasma collection and processing system that complies with the most stringent international standards.