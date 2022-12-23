Top Stories

The EIB provides €120 M financing for Repsol’s C43 biofuels project in Cartagena

TOPICS:
RepsolThe EIB provides 120 M euros for Repsol C43 project

Posted By: The Corner 23rd December 2022

Renta 4 | Repsol has obtained a 120 million euros loan from the European Investment Bank, which will be earmarked for financing the company’s biofuels plant in Cartagena, Murcia. The investment for the C43 project would be180 million euros, according to Repsol. It has already announced it would carry out investments aimed at converting the plant into the first advanced biofuels plant with low Co2 emissions. The C43 project will have the capacity to process 300.000 tonnes of waste to produce 250.000 tonnes of biofuels like hidrodiesel, biojet, biondiesel and biopropane. To do that, the company will use waste like used cooking oil, amongst other things. The project is expected to be operational in 2023.

The EIB will also earmark part of the financing for programmes for investigating new advanced biofuels technologies in the Repsol Technology Lab which has its HQ in Madrid.

Valuation: Positive impact. With the funds granted by the EIB for the C43 project, Repsol obtains approximately 67% of the investment requirements. The EIB is acknowledging the importance of the Spanish oil and gas group’s project when it comes to continuing with the transition towards zero emissions mobility.

We reiterate our OVERWEIGHT stance, with a target price of 18,9 euros/share.

About the Author

The Corner
The Corner has a team of on-the-ground reporters in capital cities ranging from New York to Beijing. Their stories are edited by the teams at the Spanish magazine Consejeros (for members of companies’ boards of directors) and at the stock market news site Consenso Del Mercado (market consensus). They have worked in economics and communication for over 25 years.